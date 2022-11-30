Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan foreign minister meets Afghan Taliban amid border concerns

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

KABUL, Nov 29: Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs met Afghanistan's acting foreign minister in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest international minister to visit the country whose Taliban rulers are not formally recognised by foreign governments.
The visit comes at a time of heightened security concerns in areas bordering Afghanistan after the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) said on Monday it would no longer abide by a months-long ceasefire with the Pakistani government. The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between local militants and Pakistan authorities since late last year.
Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar met with acting Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. It was not clear whether security was discussed at the meeting.
"A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts and socioeconomic projects were discussed," Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.
A statement from Afghanistan's foreign ministry said Muttaqi had also brought up accelerating trade and transit and facilities for travellers between the two countries as well as the release of Afghan prisoners in Pakistan.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A craftsman uses fibreglass to repair a fishing boat at a workshop
China police out in force after anti-lockdown protests
Pakistan foreign minister meets Afghan Taliban amid border concerns
India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors
UK ousts China from new nuclear project Sizewell
NATO will ramp up aid, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'
Turkey says to discuss NATO bids with Swedish, Finnish FMs
Mamata to announce 2 new districts in West Bengal


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft