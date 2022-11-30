AL panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls

KHULNA, Nov 29: Awami League backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parisad has swept the Khulna Bar Association election, bagging all 14 posts.

Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad's candidates Saiful Islam and SM Tarique Mahmud Tara have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively in the polls held on Sunday at the district Bar auditorium.

Advocate Saiful, also the president of City Unit Awami League, made a record as he was elected 4th times Bar president in the BAR election history, and S M Tarique Mahmud was elected GS for the second time.

Among 1,387 registered voters, 1,184 cast their votes in the election. Chairman of the three members' election conducting committee Advocate Liakat Ali Molla announced the result last mid-night after counting votes.

According to the results, Saiful won the president post, bagging 1,060 votes and Tara won the general secretary post, getting 978 votes.

BNP-Jamaat backed All-party United Council Sarbodoliya Ainjibi Oikkya

Parishad president candidate Advocate Shariful Alam Zoarder got 72 votes and GS candidate AKM Shaheedul Alam Shaheed got 92 votes.

AL backed other elected executive members are - K M Mizanur Rahman and Shirin Akter Popy (Vice-Presidents), Tamal Kanti Ghosh ( Joint Secretary), Kazi Saiful Imran (Library Secretary), Asaduzzaman Gazi (Literature and Cultural Secretary) and members Omor Faruk Rony, Sarder Ashrafur Rahman Dipu, S M Abdus Sattar, Projesh Roy, Monirul Islam Monir, Sabira Sultana Happy, and Khadiza Akter Tulu.