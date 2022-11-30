Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

AL panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 29: Awami League backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parisad has swept the Khulna Bar Association election, bagging all 14 posts.
Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad's candidates Saiful Islam and SM Tarique Mahmud Tara have been elected president and general secretary (GS) respectively in the polls held on Sunday at the district Bar auditorium.
Advocate Saiful, also the president of City Unit Awami League, made a record as he was elected 4th times Bar president in the BAR election history, and S M Tarique Mahmud was elected GS for the  second time.
Among 1,387 registered voters, 1,184 cast their votes in the election. Chairman of the three members' election conducting committee Advocate Liakat Ali Molla announced the result last mid-night after counting votes.
According to the results, Saiful won the president post, bagging 1,060 votes and Tara won the general secretary post, getting 978 votes.
BNP-Jamaat backed All-party United Council Sarbodoliya Ainjibi Oikkya
Parishad president candidate Advocate Shariful Alam Zoarder got 72 votes and GS candidate AKM Shaheedul Alam Shaheed got 92 votes.  
AL backed other elected executive members are - K M Mizanur Rahman and Shirin Akter Popy (Vice-Presidents),  Tamal Kanti Ghosh ( Joint Secretary), Kazi Saiful Imran (Library Secretary), Asaduzzaman Gazi (Literature and Cultural Secretary) and members  Omor Faruk Rony, Sarder Ashrafur Rahman Dipu, S M Abdus Sattar, Projesh Roy, Monirul Islam Monir, Sabira Sultana Happy, and Khadiza Akter Tulu.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL panel sweeps Khulna Bar polls
Santhia farmers happy over paddy output, fair price
94 get GPA-5 at Dhamoirhat Chakmoyram Government School
Three found dead in 3 dists
A discussion meeting was held at Sholakiya in Kishoreganj on Sunday
Eight godowns burnt at Koyra
Teacher gets life term for raping schoolgirl
Road mishaps claim five lives in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon


Latest News
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar’s World Cup 2022 campaign ends with loss to Netherlands
China launches 3 astronauts to complete space station
Brazil confirm Neymar absence against Cameroon
Couple found dead in Jatrabari
Basic Bank loan scam: HC orders ACC to complete probe in 3 months
Is Jaya Ahsan making her debut in Hindi cinema?
Next national polls will be held as per constitution: Quader
Beauty contestant files GD against organisers seeking Tk 6 lakh
Ind Cup Football: Dhaka Abahani to play Sheikh Russell KC in first semifinal on Wednesday
Most Read News
Saudi firm inks deal with PDB to set up 1000MW solar power plant
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Teenager stabbed dead 'by friend' over World Cup match brawl
Rangamati headmaster gets life in prison for rape of student
Pori Moni submits statement against businessman Nasir, two others
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Fire at Gazipur textile mill, firemen struggling to douse even after 11 hrs
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts
Qatar hope to avoid becoming 1st host to exit without win
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft