Wednesday, 30 November, 2022, 3:35 AM
Home Countryside

Santhia farmers happy over paddy output, fair price

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Jalal Uddin

Farmers busy harvesting Aman paddy at Santhia of Pabna. photo: observer

SANTHIA, PABNA, Nov 29: This season transplanted Aman (T-Aman) of advance species yielded bumper in Santhia Upazila of the district.
T-Aman cultivation was favoured by timely rain, fair weather and proper caring including adequate irrigation, fertilizer, and good seed.
Already T-Aman harvesting including cutting and threshing are going on in a happy manner at different fields in the upazila. With festive harvesting, farming families including women and children are passing busy days in willowing and storing.   
According to field sources, their happy harvesting is bringing in new hope also as fair price of the new paddy is available at bazaars.  
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Santhia, this season's T-Aman cultivation target was 10,307 hectares (ha), but against the target, 10,362ha was cultivated in 10 unions and in one municipality of the upazila.
On the basis of average paddy production of about 20 maunds per bigha, a total of 43,520 tonnes of paddy production have been fixed.     
Short-time yielding species of T-Aman are BRRI Paddy-75, 87, BINA-7 and 17.  
Already about 2,000 ha of T-Aman fields have been harvested.
DAE's Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Goswami said, this T-Aman season, rice seed, and fertilizer were provided to farmers as government incentives. "Since the beginning of the season, our sub-assistant agriculture officials inspected fields regularly, held field day and farmers' meeting, and provided right decision about irrigation, applying fertilizers and insecticides while weather was fair. These assisted farmers in getting good yield."
Now after lifting T-Aman, farmers can bring these lands under mustard cultivation, and after harvesting mustard, Boro paddy can be farmed on the same lands, he added.
Farmer Wazed Ali of Jourgachha Village in the upazila said, "I have cultivated BRRI-75 and 49 on 7/8 bighas. It cost me about Tk 7,000 per bigha farming. This year's paddy yielding has been better, compared to other year's. I expect to get about 17/18 maunds per bigha."
Farmer Maniruzzaman of Boro Narinda Village said, he has cultivated BRRI Paddy-87 and 17 on two bighas at Tk 14,000 and expect to get about 40 maund paddy.
At present, per maund paddy is selling at Tk 1,400 to 1,500.


