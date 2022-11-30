94 get GPA-5 at Dhamoirhat Chakmoyram Government School

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Nov 29: Chakmoyram Government Model High School has topped this year too in SSC exam-2022 in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district.

The result of SSC-2022 exam was published across the country on Monday.

The school has stood first with 94 GPA-5 holders; a total 185 passed out of total 188 examinees; the pass rate is 98.40 per cent.

The second position was achieved by Dhamoirhat Sofia Pilot High School with 62 GPA-5 holders; a total of 138 passed out of total 143 at 96.50 pass per cent.

Besides, 68 examinees out of total 73 of vocational segment of that school have passed with 28 GPA-5 holders.

Thirdly Dhamoirhat Girls High School has recorded 98.08 per cent pass with 51 passed out of total 52; GPA-5 holders are 15.

Head Teacher of Chakmoyram Government Model High School S. M Khelal-e-Rabbani said, this achievement have been possible for combined efforts of teachers, students and guardians.











