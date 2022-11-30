Three found dead in 3 dists

Police recovered three hanging bodies in three districts- Kishoreganj, Dinajpor, and Narsingdi, recently.

KISHOREGANJ: The hanging body of a young man was recovered by police in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hriday Mia, 25, a resident of Purba Katiarchar area under Maria Union.

According to police, locals spotted the young man hanging from a tree near his house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed police recovered the body and sent it to the Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kishoreganj Model Police Station (PS) Muhammad Daud said, legal steps are under process in this regard.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Police on Tuesday recovered the hanging body of a teenage boy from Ghoraghat Upazila in the district.

The deceased was identified as Sri Chayan Kantho, 17, son of Sri Sajol Kantho, a resident of Kornji Village in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Ghoraghat PS OC Abu Hasan Kabir said, family members found the body hanging from the ceiling of the house and informed police.

On information, police went to the spot and recovered the body. The body was later handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy following an application from them.

OC Kabir said, it is initially assumed that Chayan might have committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling.

An unnatural death case was filed in this regard with the PS, the OC added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of an elderly man from Raipura Upazila in the district on Sunday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the man hanging from a branch of a tree in Jangi Shibpur area under Uttar Bakharnagar Union at around 8 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Zahirul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law-enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.













