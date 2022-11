A discussion meeting was held at Sholakiya in Kishoreganj on Sunday











A discussion meeting was held at Sholakiya in Kishoreganj on Sunday to mark the 51st martyrdom anniversary of Freedom Fighter Shaheed Khairul Jahan (Birpratik). Shaheed Khairul Smriti Sangsad organized the programme with its Convener AK Nashim Khan in the chair. Zilla Parishad Chairman FF Md Zillur Rahman was present as the chief guest. District AL GS FF Advocate MA Afzol also attended the programme. photo: observer