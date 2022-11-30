Video
Home Countryside

Eight godowns burnt at Koyra

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent

KOYRA, KHULNA, Nov 29: Eight godowns and a house were gutted by fire in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The fire broke out at Deulia Bazar in the upazila at around 12:30pm.
According to Fire Service Station sources, the fire was originated from a godown of fish traders at around 12:30pm, and it soon engulfed adjacent godowns.
Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control after 45-minute of frantic effort.
No causalities have been reported in the fire, the fire service sources added.


