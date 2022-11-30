Eight godowns burnt at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Nov 29: Eight godowns and a house were gutted by fire in Koyra Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The fire broke out at Deulia Bazar in the upazila at around 12:30pm.

According to Fire Service Station sources, the fire was originated from a godown of fish traders at around 12:30pm, and it soon engulfed adjacent godowns.

Being informed, a team of Fire Service rushed to the scene and brought the fire under control after 45-minute of frantic effort.

No causalities have been reported in the fire, the fire service sources added.















