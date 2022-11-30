Teacher gets life term for raping schoolgirl

RANGAMATI, Nov 29: A court on Tuesday sentenced a teacher to life-term imprisonment for raping a schoolgirl in Langadu Upazila in the district in 2020.

Rangamati Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ismail Hossain pronounced the verdict in the afternoon.

The convict is Abdur Rahim, the head teacher of Korolyachhari R S High School in the upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10 lakh, in default, he will have to suffer three more years in jail, said the court public prosecutor Rajib Chakma.

According to the prosecution, Abdur Rahim forcibly raped the girl in a room of Korolyachhari R S High School on September 25, 2020.

A case was filed by the victim's mother with Langadu Police Station on October 5, accusing Abdur Rahim. Police later submitted a charge-sheet against him to the court on October 28.











