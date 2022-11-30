Road mishaps claim five lives in Dinajpur, Thakurgaon

Five people three members of a family have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Thakurgaon, on Sunday and Monday.

GHORAGHAT, DINAJPUR: Two people were killed after a truck crashed into another truck in Ghoraghat Upazila of the district early Monday.

The accident took place in Ghoraghat Islampur Mosque area on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional road in the upazila at around 3:30am.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Shilon Mia, 40, son of Siraj Sheikh, and his helper Saiful Islam, 22, son of Abdur Razzak. Both of them were residents of Bansh-Ara Village under Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia District.

Police and local sources said a stone-laden truck hit a sand-laden truck standing beside the road from behind after losing its control over the steering at early hours, which left the driver of the stone-laden truck and his assistant dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghoraghat Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

THAKURGAON: A man and his wife have been killed along with their daughter after being crushed by a bus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Laxmipur Beeldangi area on under Rahimanpur Union in the upazila at around 10am.

The deceased were identified as Masudur Rahman, 55, his wife Rahima Begum, 45, and their daughter Meher Nigar Simi, 14. They were residents of Mutharapur Village under Rahimanpur Union in the upazila. Meher Nigar was a student of Laxmipur Madrasa.

Quoting locals, Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Kamrul Islam said Meherun's parents were taking her to the madrasa in the morning riding on a motorcycle.

At one stage, a bus of 'Hanif Paribahan' from Baliadangi hit the motorcycle in Beeldangi area at around 10 am, leaving Rahima dead on the spot and the others seriously injured.

Knowing the matter, the fire service personnel rescued the injured in critical condition and took them to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Masudur and Meher Nigar dead.

Physician of the hospital Dr Shihab Mahmud Sujon said the duo had died before being taken to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, legal action will be taken in this connection, the OC added.













