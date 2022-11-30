Food Dept fails to meet procurement targets

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Laboni  Yeasmin

RANGPUR, Nov 29:  The government paddy procurement drives in the district have been failed  to achieve targets for the last consecutive three years.
According to sources at the Department of Food (DoF)-Rangpur, only 17,753.44 metric tons (mt) of Boro and Aman paddy were collected over the years against the total target of 70,418mt.
The latest drive of Aman paddy collection of the current season was started by the DoF from November 10 amid the three-year legacy of failure.
Farmers' leaders complained, the process of selecting farmers for paddy collection is not transparent; it is not facilitating true farmers to sell their paddy to the DoF.
In 2020, nine  LSD godown authorities of eight upazilas of the district were given a target of directly procuring 24,475mt of paddy from farmers at a fair price. The procurement target included 2,888mt in Rangpur Sadar Upazila, 3,166mt in Badarganj, 6,481mt in Shathibari, 5, 510mt in Pirganj, 1,578mt in Vendabari, 3,230mt in Taraganj, 1,443mt in Gangachara, 1,933mt in Kaunia, and 2,546mt in Pirgacha upazilas. Of this, only 2,514.64mt have been procured.
According to field sources, the DoF decided to procure 442mt wheat. But it could not procure even a single gram of wheat.
 In 2021, these nine LSD godowns were directed for procuring 17,403mt Boro paddy. But so far, they procured 7,182.44mt. Not a single kilogram of wheat was procured against the target 635mt.
The Aman collection target was 10,382mt. But only 2,000mt were procured.
Not a single gram of paddy has been procured in Rangpur Sadar, Badarganj, Shathibari Taraganj, Gangachra, Kaunia and Pirgacha upazilas, the sources said.
In 2022, nine LSD godowns were given a target of procuring 17,999mt Boro. But only 6,025.24mt have been collected. The wheat collection target was 998mt. But wheat has not been procured at all. Aman collection target was 10,149mt. But only 32mt was procured till October 31.
A committee was formed to buy paddy from farmers at a fair price during Aman and Boro seasons. This committee procures paddy from the winning farmers through lottery.
The local agriculture office has a list of upazila farmers. Among them, those who get agricultural subsidy, their names go to the head of the procurement committee. Farmers are selected from that list by lottery, and the list is drawn in front of upazilas square and upazila food stores.
Farmers don't remain present at the time of making that procurement process. Most of them do not know that their names have appeared in lottery. That is why, such farmers don't give paddy to godowns.
Palash Kanti Nag, convener of Rangpur Krishak Sangram Parishad said, "It is difficult for us to understand whether the list that is hung in front of the office to give paddy is made by the officials or by farmers themselves."
He said, several people were named in the list through brokers; instead of buying paddy directly from the farmers on various pretexts, brokers and some unscrupulous agriculture and food officials are benefiting from the process; to have transparency in the list, lottery must be done in the presence of farmers.
DoF- Rangpur Controller Riyazur Rahman Raju said, "There is software for farmers. They apply for sale of paddy using the software. From there, lottery is done. Winning farmers sell paddy to us.'
"Farmers do not want to give us paddy because the market price is good. Besides, if they want to give us paddy, they have to dry their paddy a lot. So they don't want to give us paddy. But when the price is low in the market, they sell paddy to us," the DoF official added.


