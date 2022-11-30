Video
PM’s valuable advice to guardians

Published : Wednesday, 30 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

While commenting on the result summary of this year's Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations at her office on Monday - Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged guardians not to exclusively focus on admitting their children in reputable schools only. In addition, she mentioned noted dignitaries including erudite persons, scientists, civil servants and numerable leaders in the country came out from district schools. So, such schools should not be neglected.

Reading between the lines, there is a valuable message in the PM's call. She hadn't ignored performance of the limited number of reputable schools scattered across the country, but laid emphasis on the role of district and village schools and their contribution in nation building. Moreover, our district schools have played an important role in community building.

We believe, schools should not be undermined and linked to dignity, prestige or privilege. It is right on this point where quality teaching and student-teacher relationship comes under the spotlight.

Amid fierce competition between growing numbers of expensive private schools, our guardians often struggle to admit their children in desired schools.

One way or the other, it is easy for good schools to get good results by dealing with sincere students. But average schools and their teachers also deserve credit, and especially those which play a key role in turning their middling students to sincere and attentive ones. They should be given support and rewarded accordingly.

While schools hold classes and execute duties in shaping the mind of young students, the rest is up to our parents to groom children in correspondence to modern day needs.

At best, schools offer quality teaching with advanced learning technologies. It is here our schools also need to strike a balance by engaging parents to ensure healthy grooming and improving their standards.

By calling on parents to respect all schools in the country, the PM has also put the ball on the other side of the court, meaning average graded schools must now optimise their resources and perform better in delivering quality education. Or else, the schools would not be able to draw wider attention of guardians.

From a linguistic perspective, we call on our education authorities to improve the quality of teaching English in public and district schools. Globalisation has made English even a more important language for effective communication. And once our district and public schools can offer quality education in English medium also, guardians would stop depending heavily on getting their children admitted in reputable and expensive private medium schools.

Simultaneously, in the digital age it is important to introduce and make computers more accessible in public and district schools.

In conclusion, need of the hour is to modernise our general education system. It is crucial since, the modernisation process is directly linked to build skilled manpower and fourth industrial revolution.



