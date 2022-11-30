Getting a suitable Job

Recently news ran in the international Media that Meta is laying off 11000 employees out of its 87000 total work force. The same is the case for many other global firms. Hiring and firing is a common phenomenon on in the job market. The job market is changing all the time depending on the market situation. We have seen that during the pandemic millions of people lost their jobs around the world. So, the job market is never stable.



In Bangladesh if we look upon the job market in last 5 years, we will see that job opportunities have increased than in the previous years except for the Pandemic period. We have vibrant garments and a corporate sector who employ many people. We do also have a vast construction and agricultural sector. Currently due to the Russia-Ukraine war global economy has shrunk creating unprecedented global inflation and Bangladesh is no exception to that. Inflations are record high; prices of essential commodities are beyond the buying capacities of common people. People are struggling to maintain their lives and families.



Through interactions with several Bangladeshi entrepreneurs and employers it is revealed that employers are not getting the competent people to work for their offices and industries. They are not getting the right people to recruit.



Jobs are not scarce for skilled people. What do we mean by skilled work force? If someone is an account related graduate, then that person should be good at accounts related computer software also. But most of them are not. Mere getting a degree from a university will not fetch one a job, but again without a university degree someone will also not be able to apply. A university degree is a pre-requisite for applying. But with this one need multiple other qualifications. Below are some of these qualifications/skills:



Command over language: Language is necessary for getting a job. For Bangladeshi job seekers one need to be good in English and Bangla. English is preferred over Bangla in corporate, multinational, and international offices.



Proficiency in Computer handling and working with some job-related Software: MS Office is particularly important for our corporate offices. Power point, MS Word, Excel, are frequently used software. Many of us know typing, but there are many functions in MS word and Excel, but we do not know about those.



Preference should be given to acquire skills along with getting certificates: Most of us are interested in taking a certificate from an institution to decorate CVs but we do not give much attention to acquiring skills. Attention should be given to learning the skill and getting the certificate. Many of us, after finishing the course, forget whatever we have learnt.



Theory based teaching system of Bangladesh: In Bangladesh, our teaching system is theory based. We do not teach students practical handling of things. Science students passing out with double golden grades both in SSC and HSC but do not know how to make hydrogen and oxygen from water in the laboratory.



Accounting knowledge can give an edge in winning Job: It is taken that accounts related studies are tough thus students are less interested in learning accounts. Although it is harder and sometimes boring, it can fetch a job more quickly than other fields of studies. Learning accounts related software like Tallyprime, MargERP, etc. can give a boost to someone's career. Employers like to hire someone who is already trained. They do not want to waste time by rendering training. So once someone is trained and has done some projects on that, they can put up a good show in an interview.



Project based learning: Skills should be transformed into projects works. It is always recommended to learn some technical works. For example, for architects it is better to be proficient in AutoCAD software.



It is not required to concentrate on too many skills at a time: Learning should be made enjoyable and interesting. If learning becomes boring, then it will eat up someone's talents. Taking up too many projects at a time can make life dull. For example, if someone is employed in a company, then it is wise to pay more attention to that job. Doing a job perfectly is a superior quality. While doing a job one can pay attention to learning a software language or to passing IELTS well or maybe attending an Executive MBA. But it is not advisable to do these things together at a time.



Switching of Jobs too frequently: These days there is a tendency among the younger employees to switch a job too frequently. This does not give a reliable picture of the person and employers do not like to recruit them. There should be some consistency in the performance and personality.



Additional language learning skill can give an advantage for jobs of United Nations and INGOs: In Southeastern Asia people mostly know English as an international language. There are languages like Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Chinese. But in this area, we hardly know any other foreign languages other than English. In Europe people know at least three international languages like English, Spanish, German, Russian, French, etc. In the United Nations most of the good jobs are taken by European candidates. In addition to English, we should learn one more foreign language. We may think of Spanish, Italian, Chinese, or Arabic.



Face to face meeting is better than online meetings: Although online CVs are submitted but whenever there is an opportunity one must try to meet the employers. Make a network with your friends and classmates who are already in jobs. Try to get an interview with their assistance.



Common interview questions: There will be at least one question in a face-to-face interview - 'Can you please introduce yourself'? While answering this question one needs to be confident. Interviewer will watch the candidate including his command over English. Sometimes some practical work also can be given during the interview. It could be writing a business letter on a computer or doing Excel work, handling equipment, solving accounts-related problems and various other tasks. If one can perform all these works confidently, then there is a great likelihood that she or he may be hired.



Selected Candidates can be in the pool: Sometimes due to a smaller number of vacancies, a candidate may not be taken after doing well in the interview. In such situations most offices will keep him on the pool list. These days employee turnover is extremely fast, therefore, she or he may be called for the job as it is tedious work calling for another interview. So, it is particularly important to do well in an interview.



Reluctance of candidates to work in field offices outside Dhaka city: Sometimes selected candidates show reluctance to go out of Dhaka and to work in field offices. This is a big mistake. The beginners in a career should start their jobs in the field offices outside Dhaka. Life outside Dhaka city is much easier and economical. Candidates, if selected, should volunteer to work outside of Dhaka city. This will help them build their career eventually in a formidable way.



Getting the right job is not always easy. One must keep trying relentlessly to be successful in securing the expected job. Candidates must know to get the right job with a higher salary and position, they must put in significant efforts in preparing themselves. Life is a continuous journey forward and to reach our coveted destination we must do our best.

Major (Retd) Mohammad Patwary, Assistant Prof, Bangladesh University of Professionals.













