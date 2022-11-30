

Increased salinity and coastal women’s sufferings



Simply expressed, it disseminated vulnerability to events produced by environmental changes, which was the consensus. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says that by 2050, Bangladesh will eventually lose 17% of its land and 30% of its agricultural production. Because of this, many newspapers around the world call Bangladesh the "ground zero of climate change" or the "disaster laboratory." Because of climate change and the high salt content of the country's coastal areas, more women in these areas are getting sick from problems with their uterus. It has been said that women with uterine diseases are more likely to live in salty villages. Because problems with the uterus are so common, doctors in almost every village in the Shyamnagar Upazila tell women to have their uterus removed. As a result, women in this area lose their uterus at young ages. Nearly every union of Satkhira's many Upazilas has at least one woman with a health problem with her uterus. When the uterus is removed, many men leave their wives and marry someone else.



Statistics show that a large number of Bangladeshi women who live near the coast have a higher chance of getting cervical cancer. Women are more likely to get leucorrhea and skin diseases because they use salty water for daily activities - bathing, farming, raising cattle, hatching shrimp, and other economic activities. ICDDRB says that more miscarriages happen in coastal areas because they eat and drink more salt than in other parts of the country. In 2018, a study called "Effect of salinity on the prevalence of infectious diseases" found that women and teens who live near the coast are more likely to get certain diseases.



Uterine diseases are most common among women who wash and reuse menstrual clothes and who take salt water baths on a regular basis. Salt intake shouldn't exceed 5 grams a day, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). But people who live near the coastal belts are bound to have more than 16 grams of salt every day, which is much more than the average for the rest of the country. In studies, excessive usage of salty water has been linked to uterine issues, high blood pressure, pregnancy convulsions, abortion, and even premature birth.



As per public health experts, women who live in coastal regions with excessive saltwater use are more likely to have abortions as a result of climate change. It is also one of the main reasons people get leucorrhea because people who live near the coast usually drink and bathe in dirty, salty water. Since of climate change, coastal women worry about their health and money. The administration has placed significant emphasis on clean water and stable employment. The government also runs such programs independently and with help from private groups and volunteers. A lot of international groups are also helping to deal with the crisis. For the government's program to work, the people who live along the coast must participate. Participation and awareness are vital to any program's success. The mass media play a crucial role in bringing people together and helping them understand each other. Social networking sites and community media change the way people think. Together, we can change people's perceptions of climate change.

The writer is a student, Department of Anthropology, Jagannath University











