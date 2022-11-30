

Expectations from foreign diplomats in Bangladesh



If there is no political unity, this reality will not change if the economic crisis is not resolved. The activities of the influential western world are increasing as the national parliament election approaches. Under the pretext of protecting democracy, diplomats from Western countries are continuously holding meetings with the Election Commission (EC) and political parties. There have been mixed reactions to their statements and comments in various events recently. Even though there was a wave of satisfaction in the opposition camp over the issue, the ruling party did not see the matter well. The government has directly and indirectly warned the diplomats for their speech and behavior, commenting that it is an unethical act on the part of the government. In the meantime, several diplomats have been summoned to comment on the election, and they have been reminded of the Vienna Convention. The Election Commission, the organization organizing the elections, is also bothered in the activities of foreign diplomats around the upcoming national elections.



Although meeting with the diplomats of various countries including the European Union, this constitutional body (EC) thinks that the diplomats staying in Bangladesh should remain within the jurisdiction. The conduct of foreign diplomats is limited by the Geneva Conventions, so it is best for them to stay within these limits. However, analysts have different observations regarding the role of foreign diplomats in the country's elections and politics. Why foreigners want to interfere in the election? Some analysts think that the foreign missions in Dhaka want to see a stable political environment here for the various interests of their country. So, they also move to find solutions to problems. The issue of pressure on the government surrounding the upcoming elections has become clear in the speech of the German ambassador in Dhaka, Achim Tr�ster. But is is not acceptable according to the diplomatic code of conduct.



On October 14, he said, "Germany is concerned about the political violence in Bangladesh." Germany firmly believes that no country can function well without democracy. For the development of the country, it is necessary to hold fair elections consistently. Before this, Peter De Haas, the United States ambassador to Bangladesh, gave a similar statement several times. He said, I hope the next national election will be according to international standards. Elections will be conducted in a truly democratic manner, so that voters can exercise their rights with ease. The European Union (EU) ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Wheatley, has also made similar comments several times regarding the elections. Apart from this, the diplomats of the western world assigned to Dhaka are holding meetings with the Election Commission and political parties on election issues.



Bangladesh's main interest now is infrastructural development and talking world food, energy crisis, inflation. where the West has no interest. Now their areas of interest are international trade currencies, strategic positioning in geopolitics and arms sales for the military. We see a democratic deficit even in developed countries, as evidenced by the US election. The point is that if there is such a deficiency in the developing country, the developed countries try to take advantage of that weakness and start criticism, which has also started in the case of Bangladesh. They are also trying to take this opportunity due to the division of national interest between major political parties in our country. Our political parties must understand this.



According to the Vienna Convention, ambassadors will talk and work to improve mutual relations between countries. This is diplomatic etiquette. They have no chance to go beyond it. In the case of Bangladesh, they are talking about internal affairs. The scope of foreign diplomats' direct comments on domestic politics is increasing day by day. Recently, the Japanese ambassador posted in Dhaka said several things, which are against the diplomatic etiquette according to the Vienna Convention.Just a few days before, such a comment by the Japanese ambassador caused a storm of confusion.



Both the Minister of State for External Affairs and the Minister of State for State for External Affairs were forced to call on diplomats at separate events to refrain from such talk about the country's internal affairs. That is logical. No country can accept foreign diplomats' interference in the domestic affairs.



Diplomats posted in Bangladesh must be aware of their code of conduct. They will comply and that is our hope. They should remember that Bangladesh is no longer a colony of any country. It is an independent-sovereign state. They should remember this.' He complained, 'People of our country go to foreign diplomats to discuss the internal affairs of the country and take advice from them. This is very sad.



The political parties representing the people of the country are responsible for the election or crisis of our country. Any other person's unsolicited interference is not acceptable here. Diplomats of any country have a behavioral boundary and each country has its own personality. All things considered, that is our expectation. So, we urge as general people to foreign diplomats, please don't interfere in our domestic political affairs. We will be very happy and satisfied.

The writer is a teacher













