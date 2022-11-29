Video
Transport workers suspend strike

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

The tripartite meeting between the government and the leaders of water transport owners and workers has agreed to increase the monthly wages of the workers working in the water transports carrying up to 1,000 metric tonnes of goods or passenger launches by Tk1,200 while workers of the transports carrying above 1,000 tons of good will get monthly Tk1,500 extra until the new wages structure is
announced.
To prepare and finalized the new wages structure for the water transport workers, a tripartite 'Proposal Preparation Committee' was formed comprising the representatives of the government, transport owners and workers in the meeting held on Monday at the Shrama Bhaban (Labour Building) in Dhaka.
After the announcement of the decision of the tripartite meeting, the countrywide indefinite work abstention of the water transport workers started from Sunday has been suspended from Monday.


