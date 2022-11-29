AL won't go near BNP rally in capital: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said none of the Awami League leaders and activists will go near the BNP rally on December 10 in the capital.

At the same time, he urged the BNP leaders not to create any kind of public sufferings centring the December 10 rally.

Quader said this while addressing as chief guest at Dinajpur District AL conference at Gor-e-Shahid Baro Maidan in Dinajpur.

He said, "The central conference date of Chhatra League has been shifted from December 8-9 to December 6 as a consequence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's liberal attitude, not because of BNP's

agitation."

Earlier, due to the upcoming rally of BNP in Dhaka on December 10, the ruling Awami League (AL) further changed the date of the 30th Central Conference of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of AL. According to the revised announcement that came on Sunday, the BCL conference will be held at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital on December 6 instead of December 8 and 9.

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, urged the transport owners and workers not to go on a transport strike before and after the BNP rally in Dhaka in December.

"But, even then they (BNP men) will take a position on city streets three days ahead of their rally with utensils and mosquito coils," he added.

Meanwhile, after the Dinajpur conference AL General Secretary also attended another conference of Jamalpur district AL.

Attending the tri-annual conference of Jamalpur AL, Obaidul Quader warned BNP leaders and activists. He said, "There will be no obstruction to BNP's rally. But, if the leaders and activists of the party bring fire and sticks with them then Awami League will not be licking the lollipop."

Quader gave this warning while participating as the chief guest in the conference of Jamalpur district school ground on Monday afternoon.

Participating as special guest, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, responsible for Mymensingh division, said, "The party should be well organized and united. The united Awami League always can prevent the evil force of the BNP- Jamaat alliance. And it is very important to build a prosperous Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina."

Meanwhile, Advocate Mostafizur Rahman Fizar, MP and Altafuzzaman Mita have been elected as the president and general secretary of Dinajpur District Awami League.

And at Jamalpur, Advocate Baki Billah was re-elected as President of Jamalpur district Awami League in the tri-annual conference. The name of Babu Bijan Kumar Chanda has been announced as the General Secretary.












