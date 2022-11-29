Ex-BNP MP Shahjahan Khan passes away

Former BNP lawmaker Shahjahan Khan, who was attacked while going to join in Barishal rally, passed away at Dhaka Lab Aid Hospital on Monday. He was 70.

The 70 years old BNP leader was the former general secretary of Patuakhali district BNP and former president of Galachipa upazila unit.

BNP media wings member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the news and told the Daily Observer,

"Our former lawmaker of Patuakhali-3 constituency Shahjahan Khan died around 10:00am while undergo treatment at hospital."

Shahjahan Khan was injured in an attack allegedly by the leaders and workers of the ruling Awami League (AL) while attending a rally in Barishal on November 5. Since then, he had been undergoing treatment in the hospital.














