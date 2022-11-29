Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ex-BNP MP Shahjahan Khan passes away

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Former BNP lawmaker Shahjahan Khan, who was attacked while going to join in Barishal rally, passed away at Dhaka Lab Aid Hospital on Monday. He was 70.
The 70 years old BNP leader was the former general secretary of Patuakhali district BNP and former president of Galachipa upazila unit.
BNP media wings member Shairul Kabir Khan confirmed the news and told the Daily Observer,
"Our former lawmaker of Patuakhali-3 constituency Shahjahan Khan died around 10:00am while undergo treatment at hospital."
Shahjahan Khan was injured in an attack allegedly by the leaders and workers of the ruling Awami League (AL) while attending a rally in Barishal on November 5. Since then, he had been undergoing treatment in the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brazil escape Swiss guillotine to book World Cup last 16
Transport workers suspend strike
AL won't go near BNP rally in capital: Quader
Ex-BNP MP Shahjahan Khan passes away
People to respond appropriately to Shahjahan's murder: Fakhrul
Warrant against husband of model Sarika
HC slams ACC, says banks being emptied
Pak Taliban end ceasefire, order nationwide attacks


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft