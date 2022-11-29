Video
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022
Front Page

People to respond appropriately to Shahjahan's murder: Fakhrul

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

People will response with appropriate reply of the murder of former BNP lawmaker Shahjahan Khan acts through strong movement and restoring democracy in the country.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks while talking to journalists after consoling the family members of Khan, the former MP of Patuakhali-3 Constituency, at LabAid Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.
Herring the news of his death, Fakhrul and the party's other senior leaders rushed to the hospital and talked to the bereaved family members.
On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Acting Chairman, Fakhrul expressed deep shock at the death of Khan.
He said, "We are all well aware about the brutality of the Awami League's terrorists. They brutally beaten to kill our two leaders earlier and today one former lawmaker died. Whit the help of law enforce agencies they also open fired and killed our seven leaders and activists."
"Oppression of the ruling government will not last anymore, people have woken up against them," said Fakhrul and added, "We believe that we'll be able to avenge the death of Shahjahan Khan through the current movement as the people will give the government a fitting reply."
Fakhrul said Khan's death was not a natural, ruling party men beat him and damaged his kidneys. The blood of his entire body became toxic due to tremendous beating."
"A serious vacuum      for nationalist politics in the southern region has been created through the demise of Shahjahan Khan," he added.
He also recalled the former MP's contributions to BNP saying he was a guardian of the people of the southern region as he carried out struggle throughout his life for establishing their rights and ensuring their welfare.
The BNP leader made the remarks while talking to journalists after consoling the family members of Khan, the former MP of Patuakhali-3 Constituency, at LabAid Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.


