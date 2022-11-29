Video
Dowry Demand Case

Warrant against husband of model Sarika

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Court Correspondent

 
Arrest warrant was issued by a Dhaka court on Monday against Badruddin Ahmed Rahi, husband of model and actor Sarika Sabrin in a case filed for demanding dowry of Tk 50 lakh.
Magistrate Farah Diba Chhanda of Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CM) Court passed the order, after recording statements of the complainant, Sarika.
The court also fixed December 21 for submitting
arrant execution report, Sarika's lawyer Advocate Masudur Rahman Masud told the Daily Observer on Monday afternoon at the court premises.
According to petition of the complainant, Engr  Rahi got married to model Sarika nearly eight months ago as per Islamic tradition.   Sarika's parents offered a set of furniture along with gold ornaments of Tk 25 lakh in the marriage. After their marriage, Rahi allegedly began assaulting Sarika for Tk 50 lakh in dowry and recently sent Sarika back to her parents' home.
On November 19, the two family members mitigate their conjugal problems  through mutual negotiations, but Rahi again at that meeting demanded Tk 50 lakh for investing in businesses and threatened to divorce Sarika and marry another girl for the money, unless his demands are met. Sarika first married a businessman Mahim Karim on  August 12, 2014. Out of her first marriage, she has one daughter, Shehrish Karim.  In 2016, Sarika and Mahim got separated.  On February 2 in 2022, Sarika got married Rahi second time. Sarika's achieved Bachsas Awards in critic's choice best female model category in 2008.


