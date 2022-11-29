HC slams ACC, says banks being emptied

Expressing grave concerned over failure of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for not able to complete even a single investigation of the 56 cases filed in the Basic Bank scam in last seven years, the High Court on Monday said that banks are being emptied out, "will we just stand and watch it".

Questioning the inaction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the bank scam cases, the court said, "We are witnessing a drama. What else is there but to watch and clap?"

While hearing three bail petitions filed by an accused of corruption cases filed in connection with the Basic Bank scams the court said, "Just like a drama. We are watching a drama. Millions of eyes are looking. No work is being done. Why are they (ACC) silent? Billions of money will be plundered. We will only see."

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made these observations during the hearing of the bail plea of Mohammad Ali, accused in 12 cases regarding money laundering in BASIC Bank.

The HC bench also fixed Tuesday (November 29) for further hearing and delivering the judgement on the issue.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan appeared in the hearing on behalf of the ACC, while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

Lawyer Abul Hossain, who appeared in the court hearing representing the accused said, "More than seven years have passed but the Anti-Corruption Commission is yet to submit charge sheets (to the lower court) in the cases filed for Basic Bank loan scams. As a result, the trial couldn't be finished in the cases."

Claiming his client innocent, the lawyer sought bail for him. Following the money is not the duty of the ACC, said the lawyer.

Meanwhile, the ACC in a report said that the cases filed in connection with the scam are under investigation for a long time. One of the reasons for the delay in the investigation process of the cases is that the location of the embezzled money in the cases was concealed by withdrawing money entirely in cash.

"Due to the same, identification of the key witnesses in the cases and taking their statements has become difficult. Not all witnesses are responding as expected. There is a lot of evidence in the cases and it is time-consuming to identify all the actual evidence from the huge amount of bank documents. Besides, the process of identifying the real accused is also very complicated in these cases," also read the report.

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a report to the High Court on Monday (28 November) informing that they have sent a request to Malaysia seeking evidence in the BASIC Bank embezzlement of Tk 2,770 crores.

A total 4,500 crore was laundered by BASIC Bank through loan forgeries between 2009 and 2013 in the single biggest loan scam of Bangladesh's history.

