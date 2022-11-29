Video
Pak Taliban end ceasefire, order nationwide attacks

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28: Pakistan's Taliban said Monday they have called off a shaky ceasefire agreed with the government in June and ordered fighters to stage attacks across the country.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a separate entity from the Taliban in Afghanistan but sharing a similar Islamist ideology, have been responsible for hundreds of attacks and thousands of deaths since emerging in 2007.
They agreed to a truce
earlier this year after Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers took a prominent role in brokering peace talks, but negotiations made little progress and there were frequent breaches.
"We... have shown our continued patience so that the negotiation process is not sabotaged," the TTP said in a statement.
"But the army and intelligence agencies do not stop and continue the attacks, so now our retaliatory attacks will also start across the country."
Less than two weeks ago the TTP claimed an ambush that killed six policemen in northwest Pakistan, claiming they were plotting a "raid" on their base in the area.
Since Friday the military has been patrolling the area in an attempt to root out militants, with helicopter gunships shelling their hideouts.
The TTP was founded in 2007 by Pakistani jihadists who fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan in the 1990s before opposing Islamabad's support for American intervention there after 9/11.    -AFP


