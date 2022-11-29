Govt moves to clip BERC wings

The government on Monday has muffled people's voice by approving an amendment to Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Ordinance 2022 empowering the government to set fuel tariff on its own under special circumstances without waiting for the commission's public hearing and decision.

With this provision, the Cabinet finally allowed the government alongside BERC to control fuel and electricity prices without public hearing over the tariff issue and adjusting prices automatically based on changes in prices in the global market and other factors affecting supply.

"90 days to review and take a decision on fixing tariff rates is a long time. The amendment is being made so that government can set the fuel prices on an urgent basis in a situation like what prevails now," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said while briefing the media at the Secretariat following the approval.

The approval came at the Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at the Prime Minister Office. Earlier, the Prime Minister earlier approved the ordinance.

At present, BERC holds a hearing before adjusting energy prices and the process takes upto 90 days, Anwarul said at the briefing.

According to sources the meeting viewed that subsidies for electricity, gas, and fertiliser for public consumption have been mounting, and unless the prices are adjusted immediately, the volume of subsidy will become unaffordable.

"BERC is a very powerful organization, responsible for the setting up of gas and electricity prices in Bangladesh. It also arbitrates disputes in the energy industry. Its approval is needed for any changes in the price of electricity-gas, it gives licence to do energy business here, however, it is a public organization, I'm not thinking about the ordinance, I'm worried about them who are doing these things as at the end of the day they are public and goes to the public door," the former Chairman of Petrobangla and the founder member of the BERC and former Chairman of BERC Mosharrof Hossain said.

With some limitations, BERC was doing well, if we compare the present energy sector situation with the 20 years back we could be able to realised that as a energy regulator BERC has successfully created pressure upon public and private entities as far as tariff issues are concerned, people feel relief as they know that there is a watchdog, which also help the government to face public agitation directly.

"Under the given situation, we need to discuss, explore and ensure the supply of gas as we are running after shortage and it will take serious turn within a very short time, we are now importing very small amount of LNG but our economy failed to afford the pressure of it...war situation has been described but I want to make it very clear that no government can be able to go for any prediction on tariff if it is an imported item," he said.

Expressing his reaction over the Amendment, Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim said, "We are going back, what we have achieved we are going to destroy that with our own hand, although the Commission (BERC) has never worked as an autonomous public entity."

"Public hearing" is a platform to raise people's voice, despite limited scope the BERC has the authority to analysis that, it has also the authority to own or disown the distributors claimed (although those were also government entity), however, this Cabinet decision made it clear that we are going backward as good governance is concerned," Dr Tamim said.

The Senior Vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), Prof M Shamsul Alam termed the move as 'robbed of people's right'.

"People's rights have been snatched away through this amendment of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Ordinance 2022, it is a severe criminal activity," he added.

He said when the society has established different departments to deal with issues to justify its legality in a transparent manner then our government is destroying the departments in a devastating manner just to empower them to do all legal and illegal things as per their wish, he said.

Consumers love to pay a fairer price for their electricity and gas. The government should introduce a new emergency policy to ensure consumers help in the given situation, he added.

"The Energy Division will clear this up within a day or two," the Cabinet Secretary announced. However, the meeting also discussed the possibility of importing fuel and energy under private arrangement and the relevant authorities were given direction in this regard, according to the Cabinet Secretary.













