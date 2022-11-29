Nation's maritime trade paralysed by water transport workers strike

CHATTOGRAM Nov 28: Bangladesh's maritime trade has been paralysed by water transport workers' indefinite strike.

At least 22 vessels, four laden with sugar, three with wheat, one with rice, 10 with cement clinker are waiting at the outer anchorage of Chattogram Port since Sunday morning, Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Omar Faruk told the Daily Observer.

Transportation of goods from Chattogram Port to different inland destinations remained suspended since Sunday midnight.

CPA sources said, as several ships, carrying goods, are expected to arrive every day, Chattogram Port would face congestion of ships, if the strike continues.

Lighterage of bulk cargo from ships anchored at the outer anchorage remained suspended since Sunday midnight, they said.














