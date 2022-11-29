87.44pc pass SSC, equivalent exams



Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School express their joy after the announcement of SSC results. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Despite challenges thrown by the Corona pandemic, candidates of secondary school certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations have passed with flying colours this year. SSC and equivalent exams started on September 15 after being delayed for a long time due to the pandemic and recurrent floods. This year result is published before 60 days of the completion of the examination.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over the summary of the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at 11:30am on Monday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina then unveiled the results of the exams through videoconferencing from Ganabhaban.

Moreover, a total of 348 students of eight foreign centres came out successfully in the SSC examinations this year with 95.87 per cent pass rate.

The number of students who scored grade point average (GPA) of 5.0 under 11 education boards across the country stood at 269,602 or 13.51pc of total students who sat for the examination.

Pass rate of all board at a glance: The pass rate of nine general education boards including madrasa and technical education boards is 87.44pc.

Board wise pass rate: The pass rate in Dhaka Board is 90.3pc, Rajshahi Board 85.88pc, Barisal Board 89.61pc, Cumilla Board 91.28pc, Dinajpur Board 81.14pc, Sylhet Board 78.82pc, Chattogram Board 87.53pc, Mymensingh Board 89.02pc and Jashore Board 95.3pc. Apart from this, the pass rate in Madrasa Board is 82.22pc and Technical Education Board is 84.7pc.

Pass rate of 2,975 institutions is 100pc in SSC: According to the published results, 19, 94,137 candidates have participated in the SSC examination from a total of 29,639 educational institutions of the country.

Among these institutions, 2,975 have passed and none of the students of 50 educational institutions have passed. Last year 100 percent passed in 5,494 educational institutions.

This year, in nine General Education Boards, Madrasa and Technical Education Boards combined, more than 20 lakh candidates took part in the SSC and equivalent examinations.

No one has passed in 50 educational institutions: The students of 50 schools and madrasa have failed in this year's SSC and equivalent examinations. In 2021, the figure was 18 and it was 104 in 2020.

Female students are ahead in the SSC results this year again: The published results show that, like last year, female students are leading by getting pass rate and GPA-5. Total 9 General Education Boards, Madrasahs and Technical Education Boards of the country have a pass rate of 87.44pc and 148,446 students have obtained GPA-5.

This year 995,944 female students participated in SSC and equivalent exams. Among them 873,573 passed and 269,602 got GPA-5. Out of this 148,446 female students got GPA-5.

The average pass rate this year is 87.44pc. The pass rate of 9 general education boards is 88.10pc the pass rate in Madrasa Board is 82.22pc.

Dhaka Board tops in total GPA-5, Sylhet the lowest: Analyzing the boards, it can be seen that 64,984 people got GPA-5 in Dhaka Board and Sylhet Board is at the end with 7,565 students who obtained GPA-5.

Besides, 19,998 got GPA-5 in Cumilla Board, 10,068 in Barisal Board, 18,668 in Chattogram Board, 25,586 in Dinajpur Board, 30,892 in Joshore Board, 42,517 in Rajshahi Board, 15,216 in Mymensingh Board.

Along with 15,457 students in Madrasa Board and 19,139 students in Technical Board got GPA-5.

In between 2,69,602 students got GPA-5 in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams. Meanwhile, 121,156 boys and 148,446 girls got GPA-5.

Science students ahead in pass, humanities students behind: Students of science discipline are ahead in pass rate. Analyzing the results, it has been seen that 507, 254 students participated in the SSC examination from science group in 9 general boards this year. Among them 4,92, 474 passed. The pass rate is 97.09pc.

On the other hand, 781, 256 people participated in the SSC examination from the humanities discipline. Among them 631,429 passed. The pass rate is 82.55pc.

Besides, 300,147 students took part in the examination from business group. Among them 2,75, 668 passed. The pass rate is 92.92pc.

This year 1,994,137 students from 29,639 educational institutions of 9 General Education Boards, Madrasa Education Board and Technical Education Board participated in SSC and equivalent exams.

Among them, 269,602 students got GPA-5 among the students who appeared in the examination.

In this year's SSC examination, 2,025 out of 2,306 candidates have got GPA-5 in the SSC results of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

The pass rate of the institute this year is 99.78pc. Besides, 16 students registered but did not appear in the examination.

This time, 79 students passed in business, 27 students in humanities and remaining 1919 students passed with GPA-5 in science.

This year Madrasa pass rate has decreased compared to last year. This time 82.22pc students passed.

Tamirul Millat Madrasa got the highest number of GPA-5 in the Madrasa Board. Some 639 students of Tamirul Millat Madrasah got GPA-5.

Some 260,132 candidates appeared in the Dakhil exam under Madrasa Education Board while 145,348 students participated in SSC and Dakhil vocational exams under Technical Education Board.













