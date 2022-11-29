Meeting Roushan Ershad out of question: JP Secy Gen Chunnu

Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Monday dismissed any possibility of JP leaders meeting Roushan Ershad, Chief Patron of JP and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Speaking as the chief guest at biennial council of Satkhira district JP, he said that all the JP presidium members, 77 committees and the executive committees in 64 districts were with JP Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader.

Chunnu accused both BNP and Awami League of hatching conspiracies to destroy Jatiya Party.

He said, being no more with the government, JP was on its own path, as the people want.

He urged the people to vote for Jatiya Party in the coming general election.

Chunnu described Jatiya Party's 9-year rule as the 'golden period of development'.

He said, Pallibandhu HM Ershad created Upazila Parishad to remove public sufferings and established Guchchagram to provide shelter to the poor.

He said that during the JP rule common folks could sleep at their homes keeping doors open and irrigation system was introduced to develop agriculture.