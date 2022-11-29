

Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike





Brazil are through to the last 16 of the World Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Switzerland.



It was a hard-fought victory for Tite's men, but after seeing Vinicius Jr's goal controversially ruled out for offside, midfielder Casemiro collected Rodrygo's flick to struck a beautiful goal to give Brazil a 1-0 lead in the 83rd minute.



The Manchester United mid-fielder's strike was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland and qualify for the Round of 16.



Brazil were the only team that tried to win the game as Switzerland failed to register a shot on target, so it was a deserved victory for the five-time world champions.



Casemiro's stunning strike ensures five-time world champions Brazil qualify for the last 16

Casemiro's stunning strike ensures five-time world champions Brazil qualify for the last 16Brazil are through to the last 16 of the World Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Switzerland.It was a hard-fought victory for Tite's men, but after seeing Vinicius Jr's goal controversially ruled out for offside, midfielder Casemiro collected Rodrygo's flick to struck a beautiful goal to give Brazil a 1-0 lead in the 83rd minute.The Manchester United mid-fielder's strike was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland and qualify for the Round of 16.Brazil were the only team that tried to win the game as Switzerland failed to register a shot on target, so it was a deserved victory for the five-time world champions. The absence of injured striker Neymar had hung like a shadow over a shoddy Brazil.



Switzerland didn't create many big chances and were made to pay by Brazil in the end.



Brazil have six points, Switzerland three and Cameroon and Serbia, who drew 3-3 earlier on Monday, have one each - with all three teams still in the hunt to progress.

The Swiss must now get a draw against Serbia in their last game and hope Brazil can do them a favour against Cameroon to qualify.



END/SZA