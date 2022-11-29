Video
Ctg Port city’s water-logging, JS body asks for coordinated work

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: A Parliamentary Standing committee recently asked the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and the Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) to work together to solve the port city's perennial water logging problem.
The parlimentary watchdog issued the directive from a meeting chaired by Engineer Mosharraf Hussain, MP.
Construction of retaining walls on the banks of 12 canals has been completed while construction of 176 km of retaining walls on the banks of 24 canals is progressing, CDA and CCC officials informed the committee.
The CCC informed the committee that it would re-excavate 21 remaining canals.
The standing committee asked the CCC and the CDA to complete the works before the rainy season begins.
Four mega projects of the CCC, the CDA and Bangladesh Army and the Water Development Board for removing the port city's water logging are also progressing, the standing committee was informed.
The work the CDA's three other including canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion and a project of the CCC are also progressing  to solve the port city's  water logging problem.



