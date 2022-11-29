Abir, alleged killer of Ayat, remanded for 7 more days

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 28: A Chattogram court again placed Abir Ali, the alleged killer of seven-year-old girl Ayat, on a seven-day remand.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mohammad Abdul Halim passed the order when police produced Abir before court on Monday.

Lawyer of the plaintiff Selim Ullah Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on November 26 sought a 10-day remand for Abir at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

After a hearing, the court put him on a two-day remand.

Earlier, on November 25 PBI arrested Abir for kidnapping and murdering seven-year-old Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

According to PBI inspector in Chattogram Illias Khan Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, abducted the girl on November 15 for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram.

Ali strangled the girl to death and later truncated her into six pieces and dumped the body in two bags at a beach in the Chattogram city's Kattali area, the official said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a complaint at the local police station after she went missing, police added.











