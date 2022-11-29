Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dutch signs $7.5m accord with IOM to support Rohingyas, hosts in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Netherlands and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have signed an US$7.5 million agreement on Monday to support the Rohingya refugees and the host communities in the coastal district of Cox's Bazar.
IOM will use the fund to implement the project titled 'Restoring the Environment and Strengthening Resilience of Rohingya Refugees and Host Communities in Cox's Bazar' to provide multi-sectoral assistance to the prescribed community, a IMO release said on Monday.
"An Exchange of Notes was signed by Chargé d'Affaires Thijs Woudstra, Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh, and Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, Officer in Charge of IOM Bangladesh,"IOM Office in Dhaka said on Monday.
Refugees and host communities are vulnerable to landslides and floods, particularly during cyclones which can occur annually in Cox's Bazar. For this reason, the project seeks to integrate mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) into Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) activities, it said.
Cox's Bazar district, currently hosting nearly one million Rohingya refugees since 2017, is prone to natural disasters and climate change impacts.
It is envisioned that 196,463 people from refugee and host communities will benefit from the project. 18,000 beneficiaries will receive lay counselling by trained community volunteers.
"This integrated approach adopted by the Netherlands and IOM aims to build resilient communities and reduce negative mental health and psychosocial outcomes and increase the community's capacity in DRR prevention and preparedness as well as their resilience to hazardous events," it reads.
At least 200 volunteers will be trained in Psychological First Aid (PFA), lay counselling, stress management and other MHPSS-related and residence-oriented topics. At least 18 community support groups will be established, involving 180 community members.
The project will also benefit at least 30,000 refugee families (approximately 150,000 people) living in the Balukhali landslide and flood-prone areas (inside the camps) and 3,000 families from the Bangladeshi host communities (approximately 16,410 people) living in the area outside the refugee camps.
"The Rohingya live in congested camps with limited opportunities and complex challenges. Host communities also face issues that increase their vulnerability, including strained resources, limited market access, limited employment opportunities, insufficient infrastructure, and recurring environmental shocks," said Ghazzali.
Chargé d'Affaires Thijs Woudstra said increasing community resilience and preparing the community to adequately respond to disasters is key to ensuring a sustainable reduction of disaster risks for refugees and host communities in Cox's Bazar.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ghana sinks South Korea in World Cup thriller
Ctg Port city’s water-logging, JS body asks for coordinated work
Abir, alleged killer of Ayat, remanded for 7 more days
Bangladesh a role model for women’s participation in UN peacekeeping: PM Hasina
PM virtually unveiled the results for SSC and equivalent exams
Dutch signs $7.5m accord with IOM to support Rohingyas, hosts in Cox’s Bazar
PM urges global community to restore rights of Palestinian people
BCL Central Council shifted to Dec 6


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft