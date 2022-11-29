PM urges global community to restore rights of Palestinian people

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged the international community to work together for effective and decisive actions and step up the efforts to restore the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people to live in safety, stability, and dignity in a sovereign homeland.

She came up with the call on Monday on the occasion of International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The Prime Minister issued a message marking the day.

"On the solemn occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, Bangladesh joins the international community in reaffirming its unwavering support towards the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people of self-determination and establisment of the State of Palestine based on a two-state solution with pre-1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its Capital," she said in the message.

Bangladesh has always supported the just struggle of the oppressed people against imperialism, colonialism, or racialism all over the world, said Hasina adding, "Our firm commitment is guided by our Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the principles enshrined in our national constitution. The people of Bangladesh would remain steadfast in expressing their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been deprived of their legitimate rights of self-determination for more than fifty-five years."

Bangladesh reiterates its condemnation of the continued atrocities causing death and injury to numerous Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and elderly persons, and the systematic gross violations of human rights against the Palestinian people.

Bangladesh denounces the illegal settlements, including the expansion plans and any other action by the occupying force violating international humanitarian law, the message reads. -UNB













