

AB Bank wins MasterCard Excellence Award

AB Bank received awards in three categories: MasterCard Business Growth, Credit Card Business (Domestic) and MasterCard Credit Card Business (International), says a press release. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank received the awards on behalf of the Bank.

Commerce Minister, Tipu Munshi, MP was chief guest in the award giving ceremony. Md. Khurshid Alam, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank was the Guest of Honor in the event. Vikas Varma, Chief Operating Officer, South Asia, MasterCard and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Bangladesh, MasterCard along with the senior officials and dignitaries from partner banks, Fintech and merchants' partners were also present on the occasion. MasterCard organized 'MasterCard Excellence Awards 2022' with a theme "Towards a Smart Transformation" in the city recently.