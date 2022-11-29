

NCC launches Islamic Banking

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid presided over the ceremony. Besides, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Risk Management Committee Alhaj Md. Nurun Newaz, Past Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee S. M. Abu Mohsin, were among others present on the occasion.

Chairman of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar said on this occasion that NCC Bank is committed to providing the best and technology based innovative banking services to meet the needs of the customers promptly and secured way.

Considering the importance of Islamic banking in the socio economic context of Bangladesh, NCC Bank has launched a full-fledged Islamic banking branch at Gulshan-2, In addition to this conventional banking, Shari'ah based Islamic Banking will help to develop the overall economy of the country and the banking sector. He urged the businessmen and professionals to avail the facilities offered by NCC Islamic to expand their ventures.

Managing Director & CEO Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid said considering the present condition, challenges and prospects for development of Islamic banking in Bangladesh, NCC Bank has started Shari'ah based Islamic Banking activities.

Initially, we have started a full-fledged Islamic banking branch and Islamic banking Service Desk in other 4 branches. Gradually we will introduce Islamic banking Service Desk in all of our branches & sub-branches. He said products & services of Islamic Banking have been designed in line with the guideline of the Holy Qua'ran & Hadith in full compliance with Shari'ah law, the press release said.







