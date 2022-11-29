

AIBL gives scholarship to orphans of DRU members

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited (AIBL) has provided Tk 6 lakh for scholarships to children of the deceased members of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU). Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Farman R. Chowdhury handed over the check to DRU President Nazrul Islam Mithu and General Secretary Nurul Islam Habib at AIBL Tower on 28 November, Monday.Deputy Managing Directors Shabbir Ahmed, Syed Masodul Bari, Muhammed Nadim, Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed, Senior executives of the Bank and Vice President of DRU Mahmudul Hasan, Executive Member Sushanta Kumar Saha were present on the occasion.