

Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary

Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, Dilwar H Choudhury, Chairman of the Board Audit Committee, Ms. Romana Rouf Chowdhury, were present among others on the occasion. The anniversary event was celebrated simultaneously in all the branches across the country.

Bank Asia started its journey on November 27 in 1999 to materialize the dream of a group of successful and renowned entrepreneurs of the country with a mission to assist in bringing high quality service to the customers and to participate in the growth and expansion of the national economy, said the press release.

