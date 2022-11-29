

IFIC Bank achieves milestone of 1000 uposhakha

On November 26, IFIC Bank made history as the first bank in Bangladesh to establish its 1000th uposhakha by inaugurating a new uposhakha in historic Mujibnagar, Meherpur.

Salman F Rahman, MP, Chairman of IFIC Bank Limited and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Private Sector Industry and Investment was present as chief guest while Farhad Hossain, Hon'ble Minister of State for Ministry of Public Administration was present as the special guest in the event organized at Mujibnagar Liberation War Memorial Auditorium.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Meherpur Dr. Mohammad Munsur Alam Khan, Meherpur District Superintendent of Police Md. Rafiul Alam, were among others present.

Speaking as chief guest on this occasion, Salman F. Rahman said, IFIC Bank achieved the milestone of 1000 uposhakha by opening an uposhakha in Mujibnagar, the land where the Provisional Government of Bangladesh was formed, and solemnly took the oath. This effort of the IFIC Bank will continue with the ultimate goal of ensuring inclusive banking.



