Call to ensure health protection for tannery workers

Speakers at a meeting called for taking steps to ensure health protection of tannery workers in the interest of their increased productivity in the sector.

If they are healthy, their productivity will increase, flourishing the sector, they said addressing a consultation meeting titled 'What to do to ensure health protection of tannery workers' at the union office in leather industrial state of Savar.

Tannery Workers Union and Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office jointly organized the meeting on Sunday afternoon.

Md. Mizanur Rahman, Senior Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Tanners Association, attended as the chief guest in the meeting held under the chairmanship and co-ordination of Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad.

Belal Ahmed, the former head of community medicine department of Dhaka National Medical College, was present as the chief discussant.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, Program Officer of Solidarity Center-Bangladesh Office, said that workers working in tanneries are suffering from various diseases including skin diseases, malnutrition, respiratory problems. Apart from this, the local people are also suffering from various diseases due to the factory waste. To get out of this situation, workers, owners, factory management officials and local people should all come forward.

In the speech, Md. Mizanur Rahman said workers and management officials must be careful and responsible regarding the use of chemicals, operation of machines and electrical hazards.

He called upon various NGOs and organizations to come forward to provide appropriate training to the members of the factory safety committee formed to improve the health and safety situation. Besides, he requested the relevant authorities of the government including BSCIC to take necessary measures for the establishment of permanent health care centers in the industrial city.

In his speech, Dr. Belal Ahmed said that protection measures should be strengthened to stay free from diseases. Everyone should refrain from taking unhealthy food, live a clean life. Factory owners should play a proactive role in protecting the health of workers, emphasizing the use of personal protective equipment by workers.

He said that if the workers are healthy, the production will increase and as a result the industry will develop.

Abdul Malek, General Secretary of Tannery Workers Union, in his welcome speech, said that the chemicals used in the tannery industry are harmful to the health of the workers. But health risks can be minimized if necessary safety measures are in place.











