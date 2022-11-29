BARVIDA team meets Mongla Port Chairman



Chairman of Mongla Port Authority Riar Admiral Mohammad Musa, taking to BARVIDA delegation at his office on Monday.

The BARVIDA leaders thanked the port for ensuring high-powered security system in the port, and also for operating joint inventory to control the missing of car parts at the port.

The BARVIDA leaders urged the port authority not to increase warf rent in this critical economic situation. They also requested the Port Chairman for issuing 'Port Pass' for the BARVIDA members.

BARVIDA also emphasized on speedy drazing of Poshur river so that big ships can land in the port as vehicles import is increasing after inauguration of Padma bridge.

The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Vice Presidents and the executive members also attended. BARVIDA leaders thanked the Chairman for all out cooperation provided at the port.

The port Chairman expressed his thankfulness for BARVIDA's contribution in revenue generation. He has taken the BARVIDA proposals warmly and assured of implementing those as soon as possible.

















