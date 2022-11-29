Video
FBCCI standing body discusses new DAP challenges

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Government has approved the Detailed Area Plan (DAP) of the capital to ensure sustainable development of the city and areas around it. However, Developers fear the new DAP may be a  big challenge.
 They came up with this remark at the FBCCI Standing Committee on Real Estate and Housing held on Sunday at the FBCCI head quarters.
Realtors said, "according to the new DAP, we can't build more than 4 to 5 storied building where we could build 8 to 10 storied before even if there were no wide roads". Real Estate sector is going to face a crisis in the new situation.
Earlier, land registration fees were determined based on local of the mouzas but the DAP says it must be based on market price. This is going to be another challenge for the construction sector, committee members said.
Speaking as the chief guest, FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin said, there are opportunities to discuss with policy makers about the challenges and way forwards. Before that, business owners should become familiarize with the new DAP plans.
REHAB President and in-charge of the FBCCI standing committee Alamgir Shamsul Alamin said, "there are many good aspects in the new DAP; though some complications are also there.
FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly urged the policy-makers to work with businessmen on the issue as the new plan is poised to throw challenges to the development of this sector. He urged REHAB to be strict with dishonest entrepreneurs in the housing business.
Committee Chairman Liakat Ali Bhuiyan Milan said this sector has already fallen into crisis due to high prices of construction materials. He called for making the new DAP business friendly.
FBCCI Director, MGR Nasir Majumder, Shafiqul Islam Vorosha, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun, Abu Motaleb, Akkas Mahmood, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Commmitte Co-chairmen Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu, Mohammad Ali Deen, Kamal Mahmud, AFM. Ubaidullah and others were present on the occasion.


