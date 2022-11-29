

Seminar on Thai healthcare services held in Dhaka

As chief guest as special guest

Additional secretary to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Syed Mojibul Huq and Thailand Ambassador to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor were present as the chief gust and special guest respectively, says a press release.

Chaiyos Chaichankul, Spine Surgeon of the Phyathai 2 Orthopedic Institute; Tanwimon Techasatian, medical oncologist at Phyathai 1 Oncology Center, and Assist Prof Dr Boonlawat Homvises, cardiothoracic surgeon at Phyathai 2 Heart Center, offered free medical consultation to patients along with discussions at the event.

They highlighted the method of receiving treatment at Phyathai Hospital in Thailand. Meanwhile, patients who received treatment at different times in the hospital discussed various issues with the doctors.

They also asked many questions to the doctors about the related matter. The experienced doctors provide answers to all queries of patients. Several patients registered and participated in this seminar titled 'The State of the Art Technologies of Phyathai Hospital'.

In his welcome speech, Syed Mojibul Huq said that the present government is giving enormous emphasis to the development of the medical system. The budget allocation in the medical sector is also increasing gradually.

"Along with our economic development, the standard of living is also increasing, he said. So, many people now travel abroad for medical treatment due to their financial capability. As part of that, many people travel to Thailand every year for medical treatment. We have had good relations with Thailand for a long time. We want to strengthen this relationship even more in the future for medical services purposes," said Huq.







