Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Business Desk

Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Huawei Bangladesh wins best employer award

Huawei Bangladesh has been awarded as the Best Employer in Foreign Category for creating job opportunities in the ICT Sector and nurturing ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh.
The Human Resource Director Huang Baoxiong received on behalf of Huawei at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 held at Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Friday last, says a press release.
The chief guest of the event was Posts, Telecommunications & Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar. The special guests of the event were Nasreen Afroz, Executive Chairman (Secretary), NSDA; Md. Jashim Uddin, President, FBCCI and Chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank; Mohd. Noor Ali, Managing Director, Unique Group of Companies; and Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University.
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd began its journey in Bangladesh in 1998 with an aim of "In Bangladesh, for Bangladesh". Throughout the years, Huawei Bangladesh remained customer-centric owing to continuous innovations.
Huawei has built multi-dimensional and multi-level partnerships with Bangladesh customers, vendors and research institutes. It has also helped develop the ICT talent ecosystem in Bangladesh through different programs such as ICT Skills Competition, Seeds for the Future, Campus Recruitment program, ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Incubator and many more.
By enhancing local employees' capability throughout the organization and providing global scope of exposure, Huawei has consistently pursued sustainability, ultimately adding success to the country's entire ICT industry. All of these factors have allowed Huawei to make significant achievements, this time conquering the winning spot at BSHRM- Guardian Life Insurance 9th International HR Conference 2022 under the The Best Employer Award in Foreign categories.
At moment of award giving, the organizer mentioned, "Huawei world class working environment to work with multicultural employees regardless the race, nation, age and gender.  It is a unique family with a unique idea-100% owned by its employees, leader in cutting edge technology, nothing less than to be the best employer."
In this regard Huang Baoxiong, the director of Huawei Resource Department, Huawei Bangladesh said "Huawei has created more than 20,000 job opportunities in the local market through this business ecosystem. It launched 2G, 3G and 4G along with different operators, and intends to launch 5G at the same pace very soon.
Huawei is currently working with the Bangladesh government to develop the ICT ecosystem through different campaigns and initiatives. For example, Huawei built the ICT Academy in BUET, RUET, KUET, JUST and AIUB in order to upskill young talents."
This year, the theme for the BSHRM-Guardian Life 9th International HR Conference 2022 was "HR Leadership in Ever-Changing Business through Innovation."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank wins MasterCard Excellence Award
NCC launches Islamic Banking
AIBL gives scholarship to orphans of DRU members
Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary
IFIC Bank achieves milestone of 1000 uposhakha
BGMEA demands source tax at previous 0.5%
Call to ensure health protection for tannery workers
BARVIDA team meets Mongla Port Chairman


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft