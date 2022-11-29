GP wins FBHRO’s Corporate HR Award

Video
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022
Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP), the Connectivity Partner to Digital Bangladesh, has won the "Corporate HR Award 2022" for its sincere efforts to ensure ideal HR practices in Bangladesh.
The prestigious accolade was handed over to GP at the inaugural ceremony of the "FBHRO-UIU 5th HR Convention 2022", organized by the Federation of Bangladesh Human Resource Organization (FBHRO), at UIU Multipurpose Hall, Dhaka, on November 25, last.
Chief Guest of the event, Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni MP, attended the event virtually. Special Guests Bangladesh University Grants Commission Member Prof. Dr. Md. Abu Taher and UIU Pro Vice-Chancellor and VC (In-charge) Prof. Dr. Abul Kashem Mia attended the event personally.
On behalf of GP, Acting Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) K M Sabbir Ahmed received the "Corporate HR Award 2022". Among other present GP officials were Shaila Rahman, Head of Business Partner and Circle HR and Syed Masud Mahmood, Head of Talent and People Development.
FBHRO is an apex umbrella body of non-profit associations and organizations engaged in human resources management and development in Bangladesh.
GP  was chosen by the FBHRO award committee for its display of genuine integrity in the areas of Corporate Perception, Modern HR Practices, Sustainability Practices, HR Expenditure and HR Disclosure.
"In this pursuit of unleashing the potential of digitalization in Bangladesh, employee physical and mental well-being remains a top of our priority in our agenda. I am happy that our efforts have been recognized and I believe it will inspire more corporate citizens in Bangladesh to act responsibly." said Syed Tanvir Husain, GP Chief Human Resources Officer said Syed Tanvir Husain.


