Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:11 PM
Home Business

Tap to carry fee for all technical institutions

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider Trust Axiata Pay (tap) is now on the go for performing fees transactions of all the educational institutions under the board of technical education.
A Memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently between Bangladesh Technical Education Board and tap on issuing fees for admission and registration processes. Students are likely to pay their fees seamlessly in accordance with this new contract from the academic year of 2022-2023 onwards, says a press release.
Md. Abdullah Al Mamun Zaman, secretary of Bangladesh Technical Education Board, along with Md. Burhanul Islam, Head of School Banking, tap, has signed the agreement on last Tuesday on behalf of their esteemed institutions.
The program was also ornamented with the presence of significant personnel including Abdullah Alauddin and Habib Gaffar, School Banking Managers of tap; Farid Uddin Ahmed, Curriculum Director of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Eng. Md. Faruk Reza, Curriculum Expert (Dakhil vocational) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board; Rupak Kanti Biswas, Curriculum Expert (Diploma) of Bangladesh Technical Education Board.
Students only need to follow few easy steps to pay their fees with tap. Firstly, they have to log in with their tap account and choose the 'tuition fees' option. Following that, selecting their institution from the given list and inserting own student ID and due month will set them ready for a smooth payment procedure.
The CEO of Trust Axiata Pay (tap), Dewan Nazmul Hasan expressed, "We are looking forward simplifying the daily business methods of our customers. We have been working for ensuring uninterrupted educational fees since the very beginning. Our users will now enjoy more advantages as technical institutions have recently been affiliated with us. Subsequently, we are determined to facilitate our services to people from all classes."


