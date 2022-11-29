Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Foodpanda names iPhone14 Pro Campaign Winners

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Desk

Foodpanda names iPhone14 Pro Campaign Winners

Foodpanda names iPhone14 Pro Campaign Winners

 Popular food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda announced the names of winners, who took part in the pandapro iPhone 14 Pro campaign.  
The company organized a giveaway ceremony for the winners at its headquarters in the capital recently. foodpanda has hosted a month-long iPhone giveaway campaign making the ordering of food and groceries more thrilling than ever for the consumers, says a press release.   
During the campaign from September to October, interested participants had to subscribe to foodpanda's 12-month long pandapro membership to win the latest iPhone 14 Pro.  
The subscribed customer would get year-long best deals and discounts. One lucky winner was selected every week. The names of the winners are Md. Arfakul Islam Dipon, Mohona Sojib, Md. Hafizul Islam Chowdhury and Mynul Hasan.
Jamal Yusuff Zuberi, Finance Director, foodpanda Bangladesh; and Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh handed over the gifts to the winners.  
"I want to thank foodpanda's subscription program, pandapro for coming up with an exciting opportunity to win the latest device.  The entire campaign and this beautiful event surely made up for a very memorable experience that I will cherish for days to come '', said Mohona Sojib, one of the winners, at the giveaway ceremony.
Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing, foodpanda Bangladesh, said, "pandapro is an all-in-one membership that unlocks exclusive benefits across foodpanda. This campaign was curated to introduce this feature to our beloved customers and we are very happy with how much love it got from them."
pandapro is a lifestyle choice for unlocking all the exclusive deals and the best services across foodpanda through a single membership, making food and groceries more affordable than ever. Be it a monthly subscription of BDT 79, half yearly subscription of BDT 399 or a yearly subscription of BDT 499, the best deals of foodpanda are now available throughout the year.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank wins MasterCard Excellence Award
NCC launches Islamic Banking
AIBL gives scholarship to orphans of DRU members
Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary
IFIC Bank achieves milestone of 1000 uposhakha
BGMEA demands source tax at previous 0.5%
Call to ensure health protection for tannery workers
BARVIDA team meets Mongla Port Chairman


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft