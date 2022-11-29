Jordan to receive $845m in aid from US

AMMAN, Nov 28: The United States will provide Jordan with more than $845 million in annual financial support, officials in Amman said Sunday, as the country remains heavily dependent on foreign aid.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh was present at the signing ceremony of the "agreement with the United States for the allocation of annual financial support of $845.1 million", a Jordanian government statement said.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan and USAID official Margaret Spears signed the accord in Amman, it added.

The Hashemite kingdom is a key Western ally in the Middle East.

"Jordan is very grateful for the support, which demonstrates that the United States understands the challenges" the country faces, Khasawneh said.

Washington will provide the aid by the end of the month, Toukan said, adding that the funds would go towards "financing development projects and implementing economic reforms in different sectors". -AFP



















