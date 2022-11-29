

DBCCI proposes to set up European Economic Zone in BD

DBCCI President focused on the major benefit of the upcoming "Bangladesh Investment Road Show in the BENELUX-2023" which will be jointly organized by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and DBCCI.

The event will be held during 25 February to 3 March 2023 in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

He proposed for setting up a European Economy Zone underthe BEZA jurisdictions to open a new gateway for the Bangladeshi economy. He also suggest for allocation of a Iceland to build a heavy industry for Ship Building and Dredger manufacturing by Dutch Technology.

Shaikh Yusuf Harun assured his all support to the DBCCI delegation and he also may attend the delegation to Europe for attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

He focused on various prominent sectors where may foreigner invest in Bangladesh. Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Vice President and Biswajit Roy, Coordinator of DBCCI were present during the meeting.











