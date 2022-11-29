Musk announces gold, gray and blue badges for Twitter accounts

Video
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 28: Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk announced Friday that the platform would be launching differently colored badges to distinguish between accounts.
"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week," he tweeted.
"Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates."
In another tweet, Musk said that all verified individual accounts would have the same blue check, but some would eventually be able to display a "secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org(anization) if verified as such by that org(anization)".    -AFP


