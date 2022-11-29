Stocks fall on profit taking

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit mostly from IT sector on previous gains.

At the end of the day's trade, the benchmark index DSEX fell by 34.35 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 6,197.

The Shariah-based index DSES lost 9.39 points or 0.68 per cent to settle at 1,354, and while the blue-chip index DS30 shed 10.80 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 2,191.

However, turnover another important indicator of the market increased to Tk 416.7 crore on the DSE from Tk 339 crore on Sunday.

Of the issues traded, 10 gained, 73 declined, and 206 remained unchanged.

Genex Infosys tops the trading list with Tk 43.84 crore shares traded. Bashundhara paper is the second in the transaction list. The shares of the company have been traded for Tk 36.8 crore. Shares of Chartered Life Insurance with a value of Tk 33.24 crore were third position in the top list of transactions.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include Amara Network, Orion Pharma, Eastern Housing, Intraco CNG, Summit Alliance Port, Sea-Pearl Hotels and Padma Life Insurance.

Munnu Agro Machinery's share price increased the most on the day. The closing price of Munnu Agro Machinery on Sunday was Tk 579. After trading on Monday, the closing price stood at Tk 599.90. The share price of the company increased by Tk 20.80 or 3.59 per cent.

Other top gainers in the DSE include Paper Processing 3.18 per cent, K&Q 2.86 per cent, Sonali Paper 2.37 per cent, Sonali Ansh 0.79 per cent, Jamuna Oil 0.41 per cent, Bengal Windsor 0. 39 per cent, Pubali Bank 0.38 per cent and BGIC 0.36 per cent increased.

Bashundhara Paper's share price fell the most on the day. The closing price was Tk 87 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, its closing price stood at Tk 78.30. The share price of the company has decreased by Tk 9.70 or 10 per cent. With this, the company topped the DSE price decline list.

Among the top losers in the DSE were Genex Infosys 9.78 per cent, Summit Alliance Port 9.70 per cent, Eastern Housing 8.78 per cent, BDCom 8.75 per cent, Orion Infusion 7.49 per cent, Padma Life Insurance 6. 78 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 6.19 per cent, Amara Technology 5.59 per cent and Amara Network 5.21 per cent.

At CSE the overall value CASPI decreased by 72 points. Tk 7.32 crore has been traded in the market. Its 12 out of 114 firms participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 57 has remained unchanged.









