BB allows access to working capital for local firms in EZs

Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank has further facilitated industrial enterprises operating in Domestic Processing Areas (DPAs) of Economic Zones (EZs).

The concerned department of the central bank has issued a circular on Monday to all the authorized dealer (ADs) banks saying "It has been decided that Type A and Type B industrial enterprises of EZs operating for marketing their products for domestic market only, having no sources of income in foreign currency, are allowed access to working capital loans in Taka from domestic banking system in terms of paragraph 4(B), chapter 16 of GFET, subject to observance of all applicable credit norms and prudential parameters." Earlier in 2018 and in 2020 the Type A and Type B industrial enterprises operating in Economic Zones were allowed access to short term foreign currency loans from eligible sources.

The circular stated that industrial enterprises operating in DPAs do not have sources of income in foreign currency so they were facilitated with such opportunities where they are allowed to execute transactions in Taka without EXP/IMP procedures and are permitted to remit payment on account of royalty, technical know-how and technical assistance fees from their Taka accounts respectively.















