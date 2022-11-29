Video
ICMAB gives best corp award to 55 orgs Dec 1

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Business Correspondent

ICMAB President Mamunur Rashid speaking at a press conference at Capital Market Journalist Forum (CMJF Auditorium) in the city on Monday.

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) will give the ICMAB Best Corporate Award-2021 to 55 organizations in 17 categories. The organizations will be awarded three award in each category (Gold, Silver, Bronze).
Abdul Aziz, Chairman of the Award Committee made the disclosure at a press conference at Capital Market Journalist Forum (CMJF Auditorium) in the city on Monday.
ICMAB President Mamunur Rashid, Institute's Secretary AKM Kamruzzaman, Treasurer Ali Haider Chowdhury and SAFA Advisor and former SAFA President AKM Delwar Hossain were present at the press conference.
The award will be officially presented on December 1 at the Intercontinental Hotel in the capital. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will attend the event as chief guest. Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-ul-Islam and Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin will be present as special guests.
TheICMAB president in the press conference said a total of 165 companies participated in the capital market this year. Out of them a total of 55 organizations have been selected for award in 17 categories under 28 criteria.
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Mohammed Farashuddin was the chairman of the jury board. Ruhul Amin and Jamal Uddin were members.
They said in the press conference that ICMAB is a professional educational institution under the control of the ministry of commerce. This institution was formed under the Cost and Management Accountants Ordinance-1977 and subsequent Cost and Management Accountants Act-2018.
It is the only statutory body providing research and training at the highest degree in the country to develop, regulate and promote the cost and management accounting profession.
The institute is playing an important role as an active member of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA), International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Confederation of Asian and Pacific Accountants (CAPA) and regional and international organizations related to accountancy profession.
The Best Corporate Award is given every year by analyzing the annual report and audited accounts of the corporate organizations by this institute and judging the overall economic development and social responsibility. The institute is giving this award since 2007.


