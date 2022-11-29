BMCCI, MTC to work jointly for bringing investment in EZs

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) Monday agreed to work together on matters related to the timber and furniture industry's potentiality as well as inward investment opportunities in Economic Zones (EZs) in Bangladesh from Malaysia.

Leaders of the BMCCI and MTC made the observation at a meeting at BMCCI office in the city, said a press release.

MTC Regional Representative Arif Nasir and Assistant Manager Nasrul Izan Shahrin visited BMCCI office.

BMCCI Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan and Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

Leaders of the MTC have shown their eagerness to engage with Bangladeshi timber importers, furniture and interior d,cor companies, and other stakeholders for updating the Malaysian timber industry about the market potential in Bangladesh.

Motaher Hoshan Khan discussed the possible ways of collaboration and agreed to work together on matters related to the timber and furniture industry's potentiality as well as inward investment opportunities in EZs in Bangladesh from Malaysia.

BSS adds: MTC as a semi-government body of Malaysia has agreed to sign a MoU with BMCCI in the next showcase Bangladesh to be held on 22-23 February 2023 for mutual information exchange and further trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh for its Malaysian counterpart.

MTC seeks cooperation from BMCCI for engaging more in this fast-growing consumer market.

Md Motaher Hoshan Khan assured overall cooperation and greater engagement with the furniture and timber industries of Bangladesh through BMCCI with Malaysia.













