Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 November, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BMCCI, MTC to work jointly for bringing investment in EZs

Published : Tuesday, 29 November, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) and Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) Monday agreed to work together on matters related to the timber and furniture industry's potentiality as well as inward investment opportunities in Economic Zones (EZs) in Bangladesh from Malaysia.
Leaders of the BMCCI and MTC made the observation at a meeting at BMCCI office in the city, said a press release.
MTC Regional Representative Arif Nasir and Assistant Manager Nasrul Izan Shahrin visited BMCCI office.
BMCCI Secretary General Md Motaher Hoshan Khan and Executive Secretary Hasanur Rahman Chowdhury were present at the meeting.
Leaders of the MTC have shown their eagerness to engage with Bangladeshi timber importers, furniture and interior d,cor companies, and other stakeholders for updating the Malaysian timber industry about the market potential in Bangladesh.
Motaher Hoshan Khan discussed the possible ways of collaboration and agreed to work together on matters related to the timber and furniture industry's potentiality as well as inward investment opportunities in EZs in Bangladesh from Malaysia.
BSS adds: MTC as a semi-government body of Malaysia has agreed to sign a MoU with BMCCI in the next showcase Bangladesh to be held on 22-23 February 2023 for mutual information exchange and further trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh for its Malaysian counterpart.
 MTC seeks cooperation from BMCCI for engaging more in this fast-growing consumer market.
Md Motaher Hoshan Khan assured overall cooperation and greater engagement with the furniture and timber industries of Bangladesh through BMCCI with Malaysia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AB Bank wins MasterCard Excellence Award
NCC launches Islamic Banking
AIBL gives scholarship to orphans of DRU members
Bank Asia celebrates 23rd founding anniversary
IFIC Bank achieves milestone of 1000 uposhakha
BGMEA demands source tax at previous 0.5%
Call to ensure health protection for tannery workers
BARVIDA team meets Mongla Port Chairman


Latest News
Brazil break record of remaining unbeaten in World Cup group-stage
Gazipur textile mill on fire for over 11 hrs
Pakistan, IMF begin talks on $7bn loan review
Tea stall owner hacked to death in Jhenidah
36 held in anti-drug drives in city
Student 'takes life' over SSC result
Could World Cup be Bale's goodbye to the global stage?
World’s largest active volcano Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii
4th round of women's football begins today
Twitter owner Musk signals new 'war' against Apple
Most Read News
Germany snatch draw against Spain to keep last 16 hopes alive
Brazil beat Switzerland 1-0 after Casemiro's stunning strike
SSC pass rate 87.44pc, highest in Jashore board
Indian octogenarian man burns himself to death in language protest
No bar for ex-NSU trustee Kashem to release as his bail upheld by SC
Ex-MP Bodi injured at buffalo fight contest in Cox's Bazar
Drug peddler held with Yaba pills in Noakhali
Truck crashes into another truck, 2 killed
New Tk 2 and Tk 5 notes to be released Tuesday
Bruno Fernandes at the double as Portugal beat Uruguay to reach WC last 16
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft